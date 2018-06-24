Helen Flanagan's tender water birth photo captures joy moments after her new baby girl's arrival

The 'Coronation Street' actress welcomed her second child with her Celtic winger fiance Scott Sinclair - with whom she already has two-year-old daughter Matilda - into the world on Friday, and have named her Delilah Ruby Sinclair.

Alongside a picture of the footballer kissing his baby girl on the head, he wrote on Instagram: "Delilah Ruby Sinclair.....22/6/18 [sic]" Helen revealed on her actual due date, June 20, that she was feeling "anxious" about her labour and that she believed her second child would be born late.

The 27-year-old beauty admitted she "worked [herself] up" before going into labour with her daughter Matilda. In an Instagram post on Tuesday (19.06.18), she wrote: "I do feel anxious about my labour with my baby now but I'm hoping I'll feel maybe a little bit calmer this time. For me I felt I worked myself up too much in my head about my labour so I am hoping I can try and focus my mind more x

I think all women feel nervous about their labour as it's only natural. Just hoping for the safe and healthy arrival of my baby girl and blessed to be able to carry two babies x (sic)" Helen has plenty to celebrate at the moment after Scott - who she has been dating since 2009 - popped the question to the actress last month.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old footballer uploaded a photograph of himself down on one knee with a ring in his hand in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. He captioned the shot: "She said YES (sic)."

