Heidi Klum teases bizarre Halloween costume ahead of her annual party

Heidi Klum has teased her bizarre Halloween costume ahead of her annual star-studded party.

The supermodel is known for extravagant costumes each year, with previous guises including the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video and Princess Fiona from the Shrek films.

This year, she has spent hours having a team of experts transform her into a bizarre Frankenstein’s monster-like creature.

Using prosthetics and make-up, Klum has been made to look like a zombie, with exposed flesh and muscle alongside patches of skin sewn together.

She has metal spikes pushing out of her spine and her exposed “brain” protected by glass casing.

Klum, 46, underwent the hours-long procedure in front of a live audience in New York City.

Later, she will host her annual Halloween party with her husband, the musician Tom Kaulitz.

The parties are usually attended by a string of celebrities, with Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o and actor Neil Patrick Harris among the attendees last year.

Klum told People magazine she and Kaulitz will once again wear matching costumes, after he went as Shrek to her Fiona last year.

She said: “His is gonna be easier because last year I felt so bad for him.

“He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!’”

She added: “He’s just as nuts as me, but I had to come up with something a little easier for him to wear this time around.”

