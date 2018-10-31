Heidi Klum teases big green transformation for Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has been transformed into a Shrek character for Halloween.

The supermodel is known for her spooky costumes and on previous Halloweens has donned prosthetics and make-up to play Jessica Rabbit, an elderly woman and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

This year the catwalk queen promised fans her outfit would be one of her “most intense” costumes to date, but kept them guessing until the last minute.

On Wednesday evening, Klum – who hosts a Halloween party every year – started to share teaser videos showing her getting ready.

The clips posted on social media showed her having a prosthetic face and green paint applied.

She is pictured along with her rumoured love interest Tom Kaulitz, who was also being transformed, suggesting they are going to the party as Shrek and his wife, Princess Fiona.

Press Association