Heidi Klum shares picture from idyllic Capri wedding to Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has shared a sweet picture of herself from her wedding to Tom Kaulitz days after tying the knot.

The German supermodel, 46, married rock musician Kaulitz, 29, in an idyllic ceremony on Capri, Italy, on Saturday.

The couple, who officially married earlier this year in a secret ceremony, are seen kissing against the beautiful backdrop of a yacht adorned with flowers and garlands in the Instagram snap.

Klum wears a large, decadent white floral gown with an off-the-shoulder detail and oversized sleeves, with a long veil trailing behind her on the deck.

Tokio Hotel musician Kaulitz, who is also German, wears a crisp white suit with his long hair worn loose.

Along with dozens of love heart emojis, Klum wrote: “We did it. Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitz.”

Singer and TV star Gwen Stefani commented: “Soooooooo pretty!! Congratulations!!!”

Following their lavish wedding on Saturday, Klum and Kaulitz are reported to have continued the celebrations with their friends and family on the beautiful, sun-soaked island over the weekend.

Klum and Kaulitz became engaged on Christmas Eve last year after going public with their romance earlier in 2018.

The pair are reported to have tied the knot in February in a private ceremony in the US.

Klum is one of the world’s most successful models and became the first German model to be a Victoria’s Secret angel. She has also appeared on Germany’s Next Top Model and Project Runway.

She has three children with British singer-songwriter Seal, who she married in May 2005 in a beach ceremony in Mexico.

They announced their separation in January 2012 and their divorce was finalised in October 2014.

The catwalk and TV star was also previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

PA Media