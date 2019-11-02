Heidi Klum explains her bizarre Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has explained the bizarre Halloween costume she wore for her annual star-studded party.

The supermodel is known for extravagant costumes each year, with previous guises including the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video and Princess Fiona from the Shrek films.

Heidi Klum (Charles Sykes/AP)

This year, she spent hours having a team of experts transform her into a bizarre Frankenstein’s monster-like creature for her New York event.

She told People magazine: “The inspiration is Tokio Hotel, which is the band of my husband. They believe in aliens.”

The couple arrived at the party in a giant glass vehicle with a bio-hazard warning on the side, and Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz said of his character: “I was in space looking for a new planet for humans to live on, right? Cause we already discarded ours.”

Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum in their costumes (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

He added: “I was out there, touring the universe and so, I found her, I found this creature, and I was like, ‘Wow, she looks good.’

“I brought her home. So, hopefully, she has some useful information planned.”

Klum said the couple start planning their costumes for the event a full year in advance, saying: “As they’re taking this [costume] off, I start thinking about next year,

Klum, 46, underwent the hours-long procedure of getting into costume in front of a live audience in New York City.

She shared videos of her progress on Instagram, including of her climbing into a huge rubber bodysuit.

Her Halloween parties are an annual event and this year Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris and Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse were among the attendees.

PA Media