Blake Lively has revealed that Ireland could soon become her “second home” should the success of her upcoming flick The Rhythm Section become a box office hit.

'Heaven how it's described in the bible is inaccurate, heaven is what Avoca is' - Blake Lively on her 'second home' in Dublin

The Reed Morano-directed film – which also stars Jude Law and Irish actor Jack McEvoy – follows Lively’s character Stephanie Patrick, who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

The 31-year-old star, who rose to prominence in Gossip Girl, turned heads while shooting in Dublin late last year where she looked almost unrecognisable sporting a cropped brunette wig.

A thriller on the page, the shoot proved to be quite that off it as well when production was shut down in December for over seven months after the actress injured her hand while filming an action sequence in the city centre.

Still wearing a bandage on her hand, Blake Lively is back on the set of The Rhythm Section RIGHTS ONLY** *** Local Caption *** Blake Lively

Surgery and months of recuperation later, Blake returned to the capital in July looking better than ever to resume filming with her husband Ryan Reynolds, 41, and two daughters James, three, and Inez, one, in tow.

After recovering from her injury, Blake proved the incident all appeared to be a distant memory as she told Independent.ie Style that she would love to return to Ireland and call it home once again.

"If everybody goes and sees The Rhythm Section in theatres in February, then we’ll have to do some more films in Ireland," she told us at the London premiere of A Simple Favour.

“There’s about five books so Ireland will be our second home. Dublin will be my second home."

Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds spotted wrapped-up warm exploring Dublin City on his own as his wife Blake Lively films The Rhythm Section in Ireland

The Lively-Reynolds clan was regularly spotted around Dublin - grabbing a coffee at Blackrock’s Bear Market Coffee and enjoying family day out in their adoptive home of Dalkey, where they were renting a beach view home.

And Blake proved she’s a homemaker underneath her dazzling haute couture looks when she confessed that Irish food and fashion store Avoca sent her heart fluttering.

The self-confessed baking fiend – who once ran her own lifestyle website Preserve – revealed she came across the retailer following a family walk around Wicklow’s Powerscourt House and insisted that the retailer was the closest thing to “heaven” she’s ever known.

“Avoca,” she paused. “Oh my God have you been to Avoca? You have to visit Ireland just to go to Avoca.”

“Heaven how it’s described in the bible is inaccurate. Heaven is what Avoca is. It’s handweavers & amazing pastries - it is heaven. Everybody is going to be, ‘She’s disgracing the bible’, I was joking but Avoca is so good.”

Aside from her outpouring of love for Irish handweavers and baked goods, the screen siren’s latest film A Simple Favour sees her star opposite Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kenrick and acting-newcomer Henry Golding, in a role that is truly wicked and a departure from her usual dramatic offerings.

Blake Lively attending the premiere of A Simple Favour at the BFI Southbank, Belvedere Road, London

Based on Darcey Bell’s novel, the film focuses on the sudden disappearance of a woman Emily Nelson, played by Lively, and her friend, Stephanie Smothers, played by Kendrick, who seeks to uncover the truth.

Lively’s character Emily is truly complex and enigmatic with a taste for martinis and an impeccable dress sense, which was inspired by the film’s director Paul Feig.

Speaking at the London premiere on Monday night, she paid tribute to her co-star Anna, 33, and admitted working on set with her was a welcomed injection of fun while they filmed the rollercoaster plot.

“We had so much fun together and I think you see that on screen,” she shared. “Most of the time we spent hanging out was on camera because it was just so much work and we were figuring out the plot twists and turns.”

“It was so much fun and I think you see that when you watch the movie. We had such a ball making it. Thrillers are supposed to be fun but this one was really fun.”

A Simple Favour hits Irish cinemas on Thursday 20th September.

