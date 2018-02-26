Heather Locklear arrested over domestic violence claims

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s officers, authorities in California said.

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s officers, authorities in California said.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the 56-year-old was arrested on Sunday night.

Captain Garo Kuredjian told Los Angeles radio station KNX the victim of the alleged domestic violence was a live-in boyfriend. Mr Kuredjian said Locklear was also booked on three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer.

The former Melrose Place star has been released and is due in court on March 13.

Press Association