Style Celebrity News

Monday 26 February 2018

Heather Locklear arrested over domestic violence claims

The 56-year-old actress was arrested on Sunday night.

Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear

By Associated Press Reporters

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s officers, authorities in California said.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the 56-year-old was arrested on Sunday night.

Captain Garo Kuredjian told Los Angeles radio station KNX the victim of the alleged domestic violence was a live-in boyfriend.

Mr Kuredjian said Locklear was also booked on three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer.

The former Melrose Place star has been released and is due in court on March 13.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section