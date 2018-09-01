TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have become parents to a baby girl, the delighted couple revealed this afternoon.

'Head over heels' - Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall have welcomed a baby daughter and Ant McPartlin's message is adorable

Smitten Dec shared their happy news on Twitter and disclosed that they have decided to name the newborn Isla Elizabeth Anne.

He wrote: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning.

"Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x"

The I'm A Celebrity... host also shared a touching photo of his daughter's hand wrapped around his finger on the Twitter account he shares with his presenting partner, Ant McPartlin.

Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x

Ant was one of the first to congratulate his long-term friend.

He gushed: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. ❤️ Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx"

Other celebrities also sent their well-wishes to Dec and Ali on their new arrival.

Ruth Langsford said: "Congratulations Dec & Ali....wonderful news. I expect little Isla will be wrapping you around her little finger from now on....!"

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden wrote: "Our family so thrilled for you both. And a lovely name xxx"

The Britain’s Got Talent host married Astall, his former manager, in 2015, and they announced they were to become first-time parents earlier this year.

The new arrival comes days after it was confirmed that Donnelly will head to the Australian jungle to present I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! later this year alongside Holly Willoughby.

This Morning star Willoughby is filling in for Donnelly’s long-time presenting partner Ant McPartlin, who is taking a step back from TV commitments until next year.

McPartlin admitted to drink-driving after an incident in March which saw him banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000.

Ant and Dec have presented the reality programme together since it began in 2002.

Online Editors