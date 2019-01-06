Irish model Alannah Beirne has revealed that she lost 'a lot of money' to an investor, prompting her move to Dubai.

'He ran off with a lot of money' - Alannah Beirne reveals how being scammed led to new life in Dubai

The 25-year-old Dubliner, who took part in last year's series of Dancing with the Stars, revealed that she earned the sum of money from a successful project at US festival Coachella.

She had hoped to start her own business and decided to invest the money after she was approached by the investor, who she initially arranged to meet in LA.

However, he was flying to Dubai so asked to meet her there, but things did not work out.

Alannah Beirne at the launch of this year's Peter Mark VIP Style Awards at the Marker Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"I was going over for business and I had everything planned, all my designs and everything made up and unfortunately it fell through," she told the Irish Sun on Sunday.

"So then he just ran off with a lot of money... which was really hard. It was all a bit of a shock, to be honest."

Alannah Beirne and Vitali Kozmin during the Live Show of RTÉ’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Photo: kobpix

However, the unfortunate incident has led to another path for the former Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model contestant.

She remained in Dubai with her cousin who introduced her to contacts and she landed a job in real estate which she juggles with modelling, although she still plans to set up her own business eventually.

Last year Alannah dated Australian rugby star Steven Cummings, who plays for the Welsh Scarlets, but she is currently single and plans on staying that way in Dubai.

Speaking about potentially meeting someone romantically, she said "it is all about your body here and I am not about that" so meeting someone is not on the cards as it is "too superficial".

"I don't think this city is for me. At the end of the day, I'm a country girl at heart, always up for the craic," she said.

