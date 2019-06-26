British influencer Natasha Grano said new boyfriend, Irish actor Elijah Rowen is "truly the love of my life".

British influencer Natasha Grano said new boyfriend, Irish actor Elijah Rowen is "truly the love of my life".

'He is truly the love of my life' - Guggi's son and Vikings star Elijah Rowen dating London influencer Natasha Grano

Grano (30) ended her two-year marriage to 49-year-old designer Antonio, with whom she has three-year-old son Rio, last year. With more than one million followers on Instagram, she has made a successful career independent of her former husband's wealth and is moving on literally and figuratively from the five bedroom Mayfair home she lived in during her marriage.

Elijah (24), who featured on historical drama Vikings, is the son of renowned Irish artist Guggi and counts Bono as a close family friend, has been dating the model for several months. Natasha was quick to praise her new boyfriend as the best thing that's ever happened to her.

I'm so sad that my marriage didn't work out as I would have done anything to stay wed but since Elijah has come into my life my broken heart is slowly mending as I feel Elijah truly is the love of my life," she told BANG Showbiz.

"I know it sounds crazy as it's only been a couple of months, but I guess when you spend every night with someone it becomes very intense very quickly. I'm so grateful to have a man now who actually treats me like a princess with passionate loyalty and love. I honestly didn't think I would ever find love again, I was so broken and lacking in confidence for the last few months since my marriage dissolved."

In an interview last year, Natasha said she pursued online fame for financial security and said she's making an average of €250,000 per year.

"I managed to gain around 600,000 followers in a year by using my time being pregnant with Rio for research," she said last year.

"I created a 'bible' by researching articles online as well as watching YouTube tutorials on how to organically grow your followers and basically tried and tested them as I went."

Earlier this year, Elijah said he was happy to be single, but was open to the idea of falling in love.

"I don't have a girlfriend at the moment, which is fine. I don't mind being free of agenda because I'm travelling around so much and you meet a lot of beautiful girls, I guess, in the film industry and in the life of somebody who travels," he said. "I never have to report back or nobody has to worry about where I am. But if I fall in love, I fall in love."

Guggi and son Elijah Rowen in Dublin in 2016

Online Editors