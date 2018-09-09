'He is the one who got away' - Gemma Collins reveals her 'lifelong dream to make love to Brian McFadden'
TOWIE star Gemma Collins has revealed her unlikely celebrity crush - and in her mind, "the one who got away" - as none other than Brian McFadden.
The 37-year-old reality tv personality appears on the latest episode of Virgin's Livin' With Lucy alongside Lucy Kennedy, in which she dished on her passionate - and persistent - affection for the former Westlife singer.
"I loved Westlife and Brian McFadden was the one who got away. He should have been mine," she said at her Essex apartment. "Brian McFadden has been in this apartment. I wanted to jump on him but he had a bucket of KFC. That was not the reason I wanted to jump on him.
"I thought, 'How am I going to get McFadden into the bedroom?' because I wanted to fulfil this lifelong dream of making love to Brian McFadden."
She went on to say she is "obsessed" with the musician, who was previously married to Kerry Katona and Vogue Williams, and had an idea of how their lives could have panned out differently, saying they "could have been Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers".
However, when she Googled the father-of-two, she learned he is in a two-year relationship with PE teacher Danielle Parkinson. "Oh s**t, he has a girlfriend. Forget it. He looks happy. It's never going to happen."
Collins went on to say a previous boyfriend who was Irish was "fantastic in bed", but wouldn't divulge details of his identity. "I was very upset when it ended. That's why I have such a love for the Irish."
