'He is extremely sorry' - Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife opens up about 'sobriety and unfortunate day' after 'verbal altercation' on flight

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers "is not in a frame of mind where he can comprehend the repercussions to his actions", his wife has said after the actor was detained by airport police following a "verbal altercation" on a flight last night.

The Dublin-born actor (40) was held following an incident on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles International Airport last night.

A source close to the investigation told Independent.ie: "He was travelling on a flight when there was an argument, a verbal altercation, between him and the person he was travelling with.

"At one point he stood up and went towards the toilets and took a puff of an e-cigarette.

"He was approached by airline staff, who told him that e-cigarettes are not allowed on-board the aircraft."

Police at LAX were alerted by American Airlines staff about the incident and the former Tudors actor was detained at around 8pm local time and they were questioned before being released without charge.

His wife Mara Lane explained in a candid Instagram post that Jonathan, who she shares a one-year-old son, Wolf, with, has been seeking help for his issues with alcohol and she said the incident on the plane was "out of character" for him.

She wrote: "Eight months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel. We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes.

"When in it... he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions.

"J is extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone travelling yesterday."

Mara continued to deny that there was any argument during the flight and said she was unaware there was an issue until they landed.

"There was no argument, just me asking him to not use his e cig per stewardess’ request to me and him not being himself, speaking very very unkindly. It was out of his character.

"It was unbeknownst to me anything that happened on flight, as I was with my son with a privacy wall up.

"We are home safe and he is feeling deeply sorry for any remote disrespect afforded to me, attendants, onlookers or officers.

Thank you for your compassion on this ongoing battle with addiction we are in."

Rhys Meyers was previously seen "staggering" around Dublin Airport in September 2017, according to The Mirror.

His wife Mara revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post shortly afterwards that they had lost their second child and that he turned to alcohol to.

"With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these," she wrote.

"Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."

In the lengthy post, Mara discussed her husband's battle with alcoholism and depression and shared that he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland.

"Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you. To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news.

"He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up. Sending love to those in... Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on. We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected. With Love, M&J."

