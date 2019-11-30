'He is a bouncing little bruiser' - Donal Skehan and wife Sofie welcome baby number two

The celebrity chef’s wife gave birth to their new bundle on Thursday night bringing their family to four- they already have a toddler Noah who will turn two next month.

A delighted Donal said: “Welcome to the world little guy, what a whirlwind the last 36 hours have been… he is a bouncing little bruiser weighing in at nine pounds and looks just like his big brother.”

The star joked that the new baby was born “after a walk and a steak dinner.”

Noah, Donal and Sofie. Photo: Victoria Wall Harris

He said: “All exhausted here but grateful to be back home safe and sound with our new little addition.”

It’s been a busy time for dad Donal who has just launched his new cookery show “Donal’s Super Food in Minutes”.

The family will stay in America for Christmas with their growing brood where Donal-known for his super sesame Brussel sprouts- will naturally be on cooking duty on Christmas Day.

Earlier this month Donal opened up about his mental health issues.

Speaking to the Irish Independent he said: “I had real burnout at the end of my twenties. I had thrown myself into it all so deeply I said 'yes' to everything. I didn't stop. Now, I know when to say 'no', but back then I had a feeling that if I turned anything down, I'd pay for it in the long-term."

Skehan said he suffered bouts of exhaustion where his health took a big hit.

"It was relentless," he says of his schedule. "I was so competitive in my twenties and I simply didn't take the sort of downtime that I should have done."

Online Editors