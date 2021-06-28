'He goes absolutely beserk... he slaps me' - Vogue Williams says her son is 'so aggressive' after hitting 'terrible twos'

Vogue Williams has revealed how she has warned her two-year-old Theodore “that he is going to live with another family” because of his naughty behaviour.

The presenter who shares two kids with her husband Spencer Matthews, Theodore (2) and Gigi (11 months) told Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, that her son is “so aggressive and mean” after hitting the “terrible twos”.

Joanne asked, “Are we going to talk about Theodore's anger issues?” and Vogue responded: “I thought he hit the terrible twos at like 18 months but now I really think he has hit it.

“He is so aggressive and mean to all of us in the house and I told him yesterday that he is going to live with another family if he keeps treating us all like that.”

Vogue also detailed some of the methods she has tried to try and calm her son when he is angry.

When Joanne asked: “Does he take that on board though?”, Vogue replied: “Nope. So I got a timer and I turned the timer upside down and he stays in his room for three minutes, that’s his time out.

“And he goes absolutely berserk in the room and I know when the time is up because he literally goes, ‘The time is up mummy!’ and screams the place down.

“He slaps me I don’t know what’s gotten into him lately he’s really quite naughty.

“He takes everything off Gigi and he tries to knock her hands over when she is crawling along so she falls on her face.”

Joanne shared her own stories of the fights she had her brother used to get into growing up, admitting: "I remember when we were kids he used to do this thing called the chokey race.

“He would force me to run up the stairs so he could knock my legs out from underneath me to carpet burn my face. That was an idea of passing a Saturday afternoon."