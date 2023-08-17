‘He did the coolest thing I ever saw’ – Dara Ó Briain leads tributes to broadcaster Michael Parkinson

Tributes from celebrity fans and friends of British broadcaster Michael Parkinson continue to pour in following the news of his death.

The chat show host has died at the age of 88.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain has led tributes to the star, recalling the times he appeared on his show.

"I had the privilege of doing the Michael Parkinson show three times and it the most I ever felt like I was in ‘proper showbiz’,” he told followers today. “He was a consummate pro on-screen, and generous and encouraging off-screen. He also did the coolest thing I ever saw pre-show.

"I was standing with the guests, waiting for the show to start. Michael arrived, chatted away to us, not a nerve in sight, when the band starting playing the theme tune. Michael paused, smiled and said ‘They’re playing my tune’ and walked straight out and started the show. Lovely.

"The other guest was Samuel Jackson, as far as I remember, rather adding to how cool it all was.”

Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

David Attenborough has remembered the chat show host “always wanted the interviewee to shine,” telling BBC Radio 4 that he was “always friendly.”

"With Michael, it was always friendly, always thorough, always intelligent, always a pleasure to do it, and I think that came over no matter who is interviewee was.

"He always did his homework, he always knew what the interesting bits were, and he steered you through,” he added.

"As a viewer, you knew if Michael was asking the questions there were going to be good questions, they would illicit good answers."

Comedian Stephen Fry shared a poignant post to social media upon hearing the news of the broadcaster’s death.

"Loved that man,” he wrote, sharing a photo of himself, Parkinson and the late comedian Robin Williams.

"Having grown up watching him interview greats, my first appearance was impossibly thrilling for me. The genius of Parky was that unlike most people (and most of his guests, me included) he was always 100pc himself. On camera and off. ‘Authentic’ is the word I suppose.

"For one of the shows I was on with Robin Williams, a genius of unimaginable comic speed and brilliance. Now they’re both gone. One should get used to the parade of people constantly falling off the edge, but frankly one doesn’t.”

Former cricket umpire Dickie Bird has paid an emotional tribute to the broadcaster, saying they spoke “the other morning” and his friendship “meant so much.”

“He was so close to me. We were friends since we were youngsters, his father and my father worked down the mines together in Barnsley and we have been friends all of our lives,” he told PA News Agency.

“His friendship meant more to me than anything else. It meant so much to me. Our friendship, if I wanted any advice I would ring Parky up. He helped me in so many, many ways.

“There will never be a chat show host like Michael Parkinson. He was the best.

“There will never be anyone better than him in your lifetime, my lifetime or anyone else’s lifetime.”

The Director General of the BBC, Tim Davie, described Mr Parkinson as “the king of the chat show” who “defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.”

"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.”

He added: “Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”