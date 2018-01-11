Style Celebrity News

Thursday 11 January 2018

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman reach divorce settlement worth millions

US producer Harvey Weinstein (L) and British fashion designer Georgina Chapman pose as they arrive for the screening of the film
Harvey Weinstein and designer Georgina Chapman attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BANG Showbiz

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman have reached a divorce settlement.

The Marchesa designer announced she was leaving the 65-year-old disgraced producer last year after it was claimed that he had sexually harassed over 80 women in a 30-year period, and now, the pair have agreed on the terms of their pending divorce.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six column, the couple - who have seven-year-old daughter India and four-year-old son Dashiell together - the couple recently signed the deal, which is set to be filed in court in the coming days.

As of the time of writing, the exact terms of their divorce are not yet known, however it was previously reported that Georgina could receive around $11.75 million thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement the pair signed before getting married 10 years ago.

The prenup the pair signed in December 2007 entitles Georgina to $400,000 for every year of their marriage, but was only $300,000 before their latest milestone, so she would net $4 million.

The documents are also said to state that the 41-year-old fashion designer - who has seven-year-old daughter India and four-year-old son Dashiell with Harvey - would receive $4.75 million from her cut of their marital assets.

Meanwhile, sources claimed last month that Georgina was intent on divorcing from the producer, despite having not filed for a termination of their marriage after two months of being separated.

An insider said: Georgina and Harvey have spoken briefly since the separation, but it is only about the children. That's the only thing she really wants to discuss with him at this point. Divorce is still the plan and she has her team of lawyers in place. She is doing all right now and will be OK. She has a great support system around her and is moving on."

Online Editors

