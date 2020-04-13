Switch: Prince Harry is finding his move to North America with wife Meghan a challenge, according to Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Getty Images

Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall thinks Prince Harry will give up hunting because of his wife's dislike for it.

Harry and Meghan are both fans of the world-renowned activist (86).

Dr Goodall said she thought Harry was finding life "a bit challenging" following his move to North America.

She told 'Radio Times': "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

At the suggestion Harry and brother William were champions of the natural world, she said: "Yes, except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him."

