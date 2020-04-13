| -0.6°C Dublin

Harry 'will quit hunting thanks to Meghan's dislike'

Switch: Prince Harry is finding his move to North America with wife Meghan a challenge, according to Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Switch: Prince Harry is finding his move to North America with wife Meghan a challenge, according to Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Getty Images

Switch: Prince Harry is finding his move to North America with wife Meghan a challenge, according to Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

Switch: Prince Harry is finding his move to North America with wife Meghan a challenge, according to Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Getty Images

Jack James

Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall thinks Prince Harry will give up hunting because of his wife's dislike for it.

Harry and Meghan are both fans of the world-renowned activist (86).

Dr Goodall said she thought Harry was finding life "a bit challenging" following his move to North America.

She told 'Radio Times': "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

At the suggestion Harry and brother William were champions of the natural world, she said: "Yes, except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him."

Irish Independent