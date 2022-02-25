Harry Styles’ stalker ‘breaks into his home and assaults a woman’

Harry Styles’ stalker had to be removed from the dock as she faced court on allegations that she violently forced her way into the star’s home.

Diana Tarazaga-Orero, 28, is accused of assaulting a woman and breaking a plant pot during an incident at One Direction singer’s north London home last Wednesday.

Styles, a Grammy winner and Hollywood actor, was at home when the alleged incident unfolded, Westminster magistrates court heard.

Tarazaga-Orero, who is transgender, was convicted in 2019 of stalking Styles, at a time when she was known as Pablo and before transitioning into a woman.

She was then banned from contacting him or going near to his home.

When she was brought into the dock to face the fresh charges, Tarazaga repeatedly interrupted proceedings with loud bouts of screaming and shouting “liar” at the prosecutor.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram eventually asked a security guard to remove her from the dock and take her back to the cells so that the court hearing could continue.

Outlining the case against Tarazaga-Orero, the prosecutor said: “On the date in question the Crown’s case is the defendant went to the address where Mr Styles was present.

“She forced entry to that address and then proceeded to assault Ms Turner, who was present at that address, by pushing her. She was pushed into a wall.

“During the course of the incident, the Crown says the defendant damaged a plant pot at the address, as security staff went in to remove her.”

Tarazaga-Orero is accused of assault by beating, breaching a restraining order, criminal damage, and using violence to secure entry to the singer’s house.

The restraining order was imposed after Tarazaga-Orero’s conviction for stalking, when she had spent days sleeping outside Styles’ home, posted notes and money through his letterbox, and tried to grab hold of him in the street.

The Watermelon Sugar singer told Hendon magistrates court in 2019 the harassment had left him feeling “scared”, and Tarazaga-Orero was banned from coming within 250m of Styles, his home and business addresses, or attending any concert or event where he is due to appear.

The judge is due to sit again on the case this afternoon, to determine whether the case should be heard in the magistrates or crown court.

Tarazaga-Orero, of no fixed address, has not entered any pleas to the charges.

