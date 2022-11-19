Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘taking a break’ after dramatic two-year relationship

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spent time here in Dublin earlier this year ahead of his sell-out gig in The Aviva

Harry Styles (28) and Olivia Wilde (38) have reportedly called time on their relationship fraught with “ups and downs” after two years together.

Drama followed the couple after the former boybander starred in Wilde's film Don’t Worry Darling earlier this year.

A source has now told People Magazine that “the public pressure on them has been difficult” and they have gone their separate ways.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," said another. "It's a very amicable decision.

"They're still very close friends.”

A friend added: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Headlines followed the couple throughout their time together, their ten-year age gap and alleged overlap with Wilde’s nine-year marriage.

Olivia shares two children with Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, who she split up with November 2020 after nine years of marriage.

“The complete horses***t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” the director told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.

"Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” she continued.

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time.”

The nanny Wilde and Sudeikis hired to care for their kids weighed in on the relationship in an explosive interview with the Daily Mail recently.

“When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry in the news, I was shocked, as just a month before, when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him,” the woman claimed.

In a statement to Page Six, the ex-partners said: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

“Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”