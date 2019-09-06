Harry Potter author JK Rowling sparks fan speculation with cryptic tweet

JK Rowling sparked speculation another Harry Potter film was in the works after posting a cryptic tweet about the stage play follow-up to her hugely popular books.

JK Rowling sparked speculation another Harry Potter film was in the works after posting a cryptic tweet about the stage play follow-up to her hugely popular books.

The author, returning to Twitter following a six-month break, shared a a stylised image of villain Lord Voldemort’s notorious Dark Mark and included the hashtag #CursedChild.

She captioned the post: “Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is a stage play and award-winning follow-up to the original series of seven books.

While fans speculated the play was being adapted to film, their hopes were quickly dashed.

Pottermore, the official Harry Potter fan site, tweeted: “There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie…”

There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie… https://t.co/iGoKf7cGSO — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 5, 2019

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child premiered in London’s West End in July 2016 and proved to be a huge success.

At the 2017 Laurence Olivier Awards it won a record-breaking nine awards and enjoyed similar success when it moved to Broadway in April 2018.

The play’s story begins 19 years after the events of The Deathly Hallows, the final book, and features Harry Potter as a senior figure at the Ministry of Magic while his son Albus Severus Potter is set to start at Hogwarts.

PA Media