Harry has spoken to William and Charles following Oprah interview, but talks not ‘productive’

Prince Harry has spoken to his brother William and father Charles following the explosive Oprah interview, but talks were not “productive”, according to a journalist who spoke to Meghan and Harry.

American breakfast show presenter Gayle King said on CBS This Morning she spoke to the couple.

"I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” she said.

Read More

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

Ms King said according to the duchess, the royal family have not yet contacted her following the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately and yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” the presenter said.

“No-one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.”

Ms King said she believes it’s frustrating for the couple to see the interview turn into a racial conversation when all they wanted was for the royal family to “tell the press to stop with the inaccurate and false stories they definitely have a racial slant.”

She added it will be hard for Harry and Meghan to move on from this, but ultimately "they want healing in the family.”

Read More

Online Editors