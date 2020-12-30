Harry and Meghan’s son Archie makes broadcast debut with New Year greeting

Prince Harry and Meghan with their son Archie, who wished listeners to his parents’ podcast a happy New Year. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, has given his first public broadcast, wishing the world a “Happy New Year” – in a slight American accent.

The couple laughed as they coached their son to say the phrase during the final seconds of their new podcast show, which featured Elton John speaking about his hopes for “healing” in 2021.

The royal toddler repeated “Happy” after his father said it, then copied his mother and said “New”. He completed the phrase without any further prompting, saying “Year” as his parents laughed and Archie, who is 19 months old, could also be heard giggling.

During the final moments of the broadcast, Harry also says, in an apparent reference to the microphone, “you can speak into it”, while Meghan asks, “Archie, is it fun?”. Her son replies: “Fun”.

It is thought Archie has spent more than a year living in North America, joining his parents when they had an extended break towards the end of 2019 in Canada, before they made the permanent move to California in March.

With his mother and grandmother, Doria Ragland, both Americans, it is likely he is picking up their accent.

Harry and Meghan had asked their guests, who included activists, campaigners and famous friends such as James Corden, to record audio diaries looking back on 2020.

Elton John, when asked about his hopes for the future, said: “I hope after this awful pandemic has passed, and we can go back to some sort of normality, that we have become better people – and I hope for healing.

“It’s been an awful time for people. People have lost loved ones, people have lost their businesses. It’s been an awful time for people, so I hope that we can heal in 2021.”

Harry and Meghan began their show by paying tribute to healthcare and frontline workers for their “sacrifices” and remembered those who have lived through “uncertainty and unthinkable loss” during the pandemic.

The couple have signed a lucrative deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth €20m. They have also signed a deal with Netflix, rumoured to be worth more than €100m.

“We thought, what if we bring together people that inspire us... and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020,” said Meghan. “We wanted to know what they would remember from this year, how they would explain it to future generations, what they learned about themselves and what gives them hope.”

Online Editors