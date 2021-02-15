Harry and Meghan to tell all in TV chat with Oprah

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to give their first televised interview about Megxit to chat show Queen Oprah Winfrey (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to give their first televised interview about Megxit, telling chat show Queen Oprah Winfrey the reasons why they walked away from the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan’s sit down chat with the famous broadcaster will be aired on March 7, just a few weeks from the one-year anniversary of the couple ending their roles as senior royals.

The decision to speak publicly and the information revealed could widen the divisions between Harry and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, who are known to have a troubled relationship.

Expand Close Harry and Meghan are expected to talk about the reasons why they moved to America with son Archie (Toby Melville/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry and Meghan are expected to talk about the reasons why they moved to America with son Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

In the months leading up to the bombshell announcement in January 2020 saying they wanted to become financially independent, the rift in the royal family was laid bear when Harry said in an interview he and William were on “different paths” and have good and bad days in their relationship.

The interview will be staged in two parts, with the duchess – who announced on Sunday she is expecting her second child – being interviewed about “stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood…to how she is handling life under intense public pressure”.

Later, they will be joined by Harry and the couple will speak about their move to the United States last year and their future plans.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – has been described as an “intimate conversation” by the US television network.

Winfrey is a personal friend of Meghan and attended her royal wedding in May 2018, and there was speculation at the time the couple were likely to be interviewed by the celebrity.

Expand Close Oprah attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oprah attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Ian West/PA)

The global chat show star has welcomed everyone from Tom Cruise and Madonna to former president Barack Obama to sit down and discuss their lives.

CBS said in the statement: “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

PA Media