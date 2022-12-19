Harry and Meghan to present new Netflix documentary ‘inspired by Nelson Mandela’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will present a new documentary series they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.

Live to Lead will air just a few weeks after their relationship with the monarchy hit a new low following damaging claims made in a six-part Netflix documentary that shed light on their life in California and travails with the royal family.

Their new project, which will also air on the streaming service, premieres on December 31 and a promotional trailer features footage of Mandela, a human rights stalwart and former president of South Africa, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

In the short trailer Harry says: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela who once said ‘what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived…”

Meghan completes the quotation saying: “…it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead'”.

Live To Lead is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell and its seven 25-minute long episodes have been executive produced by Harry and Meghan.

Towards the end of the trailer, Harry says: “It’s about people who have made brave choices…” and Meghan adds “…to fight for change and to become leaders.”

Netflix says about the series: “Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

“Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live To Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.

“Featured interviews include: former US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South Africa’s national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem, and anti-apartheid activist and former justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.”

Mr Blackwell said the series was conceived while he was working on a book about Mandela and his prison letters with Ruth Hobday, and he realised the qualities of the former president contrasted with modern politicians “shamelessly pursuing their own self-interest”.

He added: “This contrast cemented our resolve to honour Mandela’s values by surfacing the stories of leaders who distinguish themselves through their moral courage, the conviction of their ideals and values, and their prioritisation of others.”

When he approached the Nelson Mandela Foundation the institution agreed to join the project, and its chief executive Sello Hatang said: “Live To Lead was made to contribute towards inspiring better leaders, ones that are committed to ending poverty and inequity and who show the lead in making the just society of Nelson Mandela’s dreams.”