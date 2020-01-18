Harry and Meghan to no longer use HRH titles and repay millions of UK taxpayer's money

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4 (€2.8) million of the UK taxpayer’s money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, the couple have announced.

The couple will become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the spring. Although they will not use their HRH titles, they will still retain them.

The announcement marks the conclusion of talks about their future with senior members of the family and royal aides.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments."

The will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, but with the Queen's blessing, they will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

"While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

"Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security."

The new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020, the spokesperson concluded.

Harry, who was born a prince of Wales, remains a prince.

The Queen said in a statement: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The Queen continued to thank the couple for "all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond" and said she was "particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

The news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to move away from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple announced in a statement they are working towards becoming "financially independent" and create a new role away from public life.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement said.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

The couple said they will split their time between the UK and North America, fresh from a six-week trip to Canada. They said the decision was made in order to raise their baby son Archie "with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Queen Elizabeth previously said that the British royal family are "entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family".

The Queen was joined by the Prince Charles and Prince William last week for the face-to-face talks with Harry at her private Norfolk estate, described as "very constructive", and it is thought Meghan joined the discussions by telephone from Canada.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the monarch said.

She continued to say: "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

