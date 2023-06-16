Harry and Meghan ditched by Spotify after just one series of Archetypes podcast

Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify has ended after Meghan Markle’s podcast was not renewed for a second season.

The ending of the partnership was confirmed by a statement from Archewell Audio, the couple’s content creation label, and Spotify.

Meghan hosted the podcast Archetypes, which ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, in which she spoke with celebrities, historians and experts about the history of stereotypes levelled against women. Tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu were among the guests who appeared during its first season.

The joint statement said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around $25m (£18m), in late 2020.

In December, Archetypes won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Award in Los Angeles.

Meghan wrote on the couple’s Archewell website at the time: “I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative.

“And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them.

The news follows after a report suggested that the Sussexes are to “stop” making tell-all Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and taking part in interviews discussing the royal family because there is “nothing left to say”.

Representatives of the Sussexes have been contacted for comment.

Harry and Meghan decided to step back from royal duties in 2020 and move to California. It was not long before they started taking part in tell-all interviews and planning to make their first Netflix documentary.

Following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, the couple went on to release a six-part Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan in January 2023. In the same month, Prince Harry released his revealing, controversial memoir Spare and pursued a press tour giving a series of exclusive interviews to major broadcasters in the UK and US.

“That period of their life is over as there is nothing left to say,” one source told The Sun earlier this month adding that the Netflix and memoir period was the couple’s “era of visibility” and that they “hoped” 2023 would be their “year of reconciliation” with the royal family.