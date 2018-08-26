Style Celebrity News

Sunday 26 August 2018

Harper channels noughties era mum Victoria Beckham with adorable pob haircut

Harper Beckham and her mother Victoria pose for the camera
Harper Beckham and her mother Victoria pose for the camera

Sherna Noah

Victoria Beckham sparked memories of her own previous hairstyle when she showed off daughter Harper’s new bob.

Harper, seven, appeared in a country setting with her long hair cut off in pictures posted by Victoria on Instagram.

The singer turned fashion designer, who once sported a similar style dubbed a “pob”, wrote: “Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic.”

ipanews_f0164191-1839-42c8-8f05-d20dac378c86_embedded1122103
The cut brought back memories of Victoria Beckham’s bob in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

In another snap, Harper was seen holding a pram and standing next to her father David.

One fan asked: “Who’s in the pram?,” and another said: “Love Harper’s dolls’ pram.”

The Beckhams have recently spent time with the Ramsays, posting a photograph on Instagram of their time with chef Gordon and his family.

Press Association

