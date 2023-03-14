Hard to pinpoint the precise moment the BBC lost its mind during overblown Gary Lineker controversy

Could it possibly be that when, seven days ago, Gary Lineker replied to a member of the public on Twitter with some slightly incendiary but still carefully worded criticism of the government, it wasn’t that much of a big deal?

That maybe, you know, it didn’t need to lead every single BBC news bulletin for almost a full week.

That it didn’t need to lead to a flagship sports programme being taken off air for the first time in its near 60-year history – which is more than any pandemic or war has ever managed.

It’s hard to pinpoint the precise moment at which the BBC lost its mind.

Certainly, it was long gone by Sunday night, when the host of the BBC News at Ten was sitting inside Broadcasting House in Central London, doing live interviews with their media correspondent, standing in the street outside Broadcasting House, about what he “was hearing” about the news company at which both of them work.

That there were “hopes of a deal in the next 24 hours”.

This is the kind of reporting that usually happens when wars end, when nation states break up and new ones are formed.

Or at least when, for roughly the ten millionth time, Brexit doesn’t actually get done.

They were right though.

There was a deal in the next 24 hours; it happened on Monday morning, though ‘deal’ is not quite the word. As deals go, there was about as much give and take from both sides as at the Treaty of Versailles.

At the end of one of the most bizarre spectacles in British public life, even by the standards of the last few fully deranged years, Gary Lineker will be back on air at the weekend.

He has not apologised, he has not deleted any of the apparently offending tweets, and he has not agreed to not post any political comments in the future either.

On the other hand, BBC director-general Tim Davie – the former Conservative party electoral candidate – has apologised, has ordered an independent review into his own impartiality rules (which he only came up with three years ago) and has brought his best paid employer back on to air without any suggestion that he had, at any point, done anything wrong.

BBC director-general Tim Davie has had a challenging week, culminating with Gary Lineker being vindicated in the eyes of many. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

BBC director-general Tim Davie has had a challenging week, culminating with Gary Lineker being vindicated in the eyes of many. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Only that there are “grey areas” in the social media guidance that need to be made un-grey.

So was he saying that it was his fault, the BBC’s fault, Lineker’s fault?

Well, there are areas in Davie’s statement that are rather grey, and one suspects that’s just how he likes it.

The really incredible thing is that it took almost a full week to arrive at Monday morning’s settlement.

How many times did Davie have to listen to Lineker saying “no” to absolutely all of his demands before deciding that it would probably be better for him to capitulate on all of them?

Was there a time at which he found himself wondering – like the rest of Britain – if he should have just not made a very big deal out of this?

It is, of course, hard for any organisation to ignore the fact that it’s leading the news, day after day, and to wait for things to blow over.

But there can also be no doubting that the BBC did more than anyone else to blow its own very miniature crisis – a reply to a tweet – absolutely out of all proportion.

As has been pointed out countless times over the last week, impartiality does matter.

Roger Mosey, the former director of News at the BBC, has said more than once that the point of strictly upheld impartiality is to allow for deeper journalistic interrogation.

It means that Suella Braverman can’t waft away questions simply by saying: “Well, you would say that, wouldn’t you.” (Though it probably won’t stop her from trying.)

Not long before the entirely post-parody scenes on the , there had been a very clear reminder of what’s at stake

And, naturally, as is so often the way, at the end of the Lineker explosion, all the pieces have landed back together in precisely the same place.

The Mail, the Telegraph, the Spectator, are all convinced that all this shows is that the BBC is still in thrall to the woke left and therefore the license fee should be scrapped.

Once again, their ideological position just so happens to dovetail entirely perfectly with their commercial interests, as it has done for about the last 20 years.

Or, alternatively, the BBC is still terrified of the government, it still does their bidding for them, just not quite on this occasion when the awesome power of the ‘Free the MOTD One’ movement caught them off guard.

Without being inside the BBC, and when its own commitment to impartiality means it deliberately leaves these questions unanswered, it’s very hard to gauge how true it is that the likes of Tim Davie, Richard Sharp and Robbie Gibb – all of whom can legitimately be described as Tories – patrol the corridors, quietly but certainly doing the government’s bidding.

We can’t know if that’s true.

But we can know that a fairly significant number of high-profile BBC staff have left and have subsequently claimed precisely that.

Mainly, we can know that absolutely nothing is going to change.

We shall have to wait and see what the outcome of Tim Davie’s review might be, but one thing it won’t be able to do is elevate his organisation beyond the reach of those determined to row about it.

Not long before the entirely post-parody scenes on the News at Ten, there had been a very clear reminder of what’s at stake.

A killer whale, filmed from a drone off the Shetland Islands, rolled over on to its side and secretly swam up a shallow channel of seaweed to murder a baby seal, beneath the sound of soft strings and the perfect prose of David Attenborough.

It was surely one of the most incredible sequences the great man has ever been involved in. It should have come with a warning to what is becoming an entirely toddlerised nation.

Carry on arguing for much longer, and we’ll just switch the bloody thing off altogether.