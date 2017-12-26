Hard day's knight: Ringo tipped to receive New Year honour

Starr will join his bandmate Paul McCartney as a knight, 52 years after receiving an MBE.

McCartney was knighted in 1997 but, according to reports, Starr (77) had given up hope of a further honour until a letter arrived from Buckingham Palace several weeks ago.

The knighthood will be awarded for services to music and charity and announced next week, along with a full list of official recipients.