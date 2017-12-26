Hard day's knight: Ringo tipped to receive New Year honour
Ringo Starr, the Beatles drummer, will be knighted in the UK's New Year's honours, it has been claimed.
Starr will join his bandmate Paul McCartney as a knight, 52 years after receiving an MBE.
McCartney was knighted in 1997 but, according to reports, Starr (77) had given up hope of a further honour until a letter arrived from Buckingham Palace several weeks ago.
The knighthood will be awarded for services to music and charity and announced next week, along with a full list of official recipients.
A close family friend said: "It came as a bolt from the blue. Ringo was totally knocked sideways but is chuffed to bits."
In 1965, all four members of the Beatles were awarded an MBE at Buckingham Palace.
Starr's charity work includes donations to causes supporting Aids awareness, abused children, human rights, poverty around the world and the creative arts.
Irish Independent