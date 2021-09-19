‘Happy Pear’ Dave ties the knot with partner, Belgian author Sabina

'Happy Pear' co-founder with new bride Sabrina Vande Cotte at their wedding in Gresytones Co Wicklow over the weekend. Pic Credit: The Happy Pear

A lavish wedding was on the menu this weekend for one half of the ‘The Happy Pear’ franchise after he tied the knot with his partner Sabina Vande Cotte.

David Flynn, who co-founded the smash-hit healthy food range with twin brother Stephen, was all smiles after sealing the deal with his stunning bride, who is a Belgian author.

He looked handsome in a dark suit teamed with a red dickie bow while his other half looked stunning in a white gown with chiffon layers with a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline.

Health guru David was previously married to Jan, with whom he has two daughters aged ten and seven and they parted ways over six years ago.

The happy couple marked their nuptials with an outdoor ceremony at a private home in their native town of Greystones, surrounded by all their closest family and friends.

They were very lucky with the weather, given that it was balmy conditions for most of the day as they were joined by all their inner circle for the big occasion.

Read More

Helping David celebrate the day was his brother Stephen, who’s married to wife Justyna and with whom he has three children May, Theo and Ned.

Naturally, their wedding menu concentrated on vegetarian dishes, including truffle pizza and some mouth-watering desserts including Vegan Tiramisu, cupcakes and chocolate biscuit cake.

The party went on until the early hours and at one point, a pal showed a video of the wedding guests dancing around in circles while waving white handkerchiefs in the air in a nod to Sabrina’s Belgian heritage.

She was all smiles on the day as she posted a picture of them in the Wicklow mountains with the caption: “It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you.”

And despite his late night, groom David did not shirk from his early morning swim with his brother and some pals as he marked the start of his new life with Sabrina.

Read More



