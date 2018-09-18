Style Celebrity News

Happy Days star Henry Winkler wins Emmy 42 years after first nomination

He played Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli in Happy Days.

Happy Days star Henry Winkler won his first Emmy – 42 years after he was first nominated (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Happy Days star Henry Winkler won an Emmy – 42 years after he was first nominated.

The veteran actor, 72, scooped the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series gong for his role as acting coach Gene Cousineau in HBO’s Barry.

Referencing his acceptance speech on stage, Winkler said: “I only have 30 seconds but I wrote this 40 years ago.”

Winkler told the audience he was once told that if you stay at the table long enough “the chips come to you”, adding: “Tonight I got to clear the table.”

It was the sixth time Winkler had been nominated for an Emmy, in a career spanning six decades.

He received three nods for his revered portrayal of Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days in the 1970s, while a fourth came in 1979 for his narration of the documentary Who Are The Debolts? And How Did They Get 19 Kids?

Most recently, he was nominated in 2000 for a guest role on The Practice.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, were handed out live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

