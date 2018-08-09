'Happy Birthday Queen Dee' - Conor McGregor shares family beach photo honouring his girlfriend

Conor McGregor had paid tribute to his other half Dee Devlin as she rings in her 30th birthday.

He is one of the world’s most successful MMA fighters and his girlfriend Dee has been by his side since the very beginning when he was struggling to make it on the fighting scene.

Conor shared a snap of himself and Dee on the beach with their arms wrapped around each other as they pair sunbathed in the ocean while their son, Conor Jnr, sat on his dad’s shoulders.

“Happy Birthday Queen Dee from your two big beasts. We love you Mammy,” he wrote.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor with their son Conor McGregor Jr. Picture: Instagram

Conor has a large following on social media and the post, which he shared on Instagram, has already received half a million ‘likes’ from fans and followers all over the world.

Many of the Crumlin man’s fans wished Dee a happy birthday and also said the pair were a “perfect couple” and a good example of “relationship goals”.

Only last month, the pair celebrated Conor’s 30th birthday. In typical ‘Notorious’ style, they spared no expense for the celebrations, with Dee sharing a snap of the fighter enjoying his birthday on a yacht.

“Thank you for being you,” she wrote alongside the snap. Conor and Dee have been dating for more than a decade and the UFC star has previously said she had “been through it all” with him.

They welcomed Conor Jnr last May and threw an extravagant christening party for the tot at Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle in October.

It was recently confirmed that Dee is now pregnant with the couple’s second child when she spoke about her “bump” on Instagram.

