‘Hands up if you’re gonna be a big brother’ – Ailbhe Garrihy shares pregnancy news

Ailbhe Garrihy has announced that she is pregnant and she shared the news in an intimate social media post.

Ms Garrihy and her husband Ruaidhri Hehir welcomed their first child, a boy named Sean, back in 2020.

Expand Close Ailbhe Garrihy and husband Ruaidhri Hehir. @ailbhegarrihy. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ailbhe Garrihy and husband Ruaidhri Hehir. @ailbhegarrihy.

Over the weekend, the marketing expert shared a picture of a happy Sean, sitting on a bed alongside three photos of her sonogram.

Ms Garrihy shared the news with her close to 100,00 Instagram followers. Alongside the joyous pic, she added the caption: “Hands up if you’re gonna be a big brother.

"Feeling beyond lucky to be expecting baby no.2 in early 2023".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Ms Garrihy’s friends and family rushed to congratulate the couple and Sean.

Her sister, the 2fm presenter Doireann Garrihy, wrote: "If baby no.2 is anything like Seanie Seán, 2023 will be the best year yet".

While her older sister Aoibhin said: “We’re all with you Seán".

Video of the Day

Aibhe Garrihy is the General Manager of Dublin Bay Cruises and she married her husband Ruaidhri Hehir in Doolin, Co Clare, in 2019.

Other people who congratulated the couple online included TV presenter Sile Seoige who wrote: “Huge congrats to you all!"

Meanwhile, Anna Daly wrote: "Wonderful news Ailbhe - huge congrats to you all".