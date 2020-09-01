| 15°C Dublin

‘Hair and make-up by exhaustion’ – Katy Perry shares post-pregnancy selfie days after giving birth

The singer is now mum to a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has welcomed her first child with actor Orlando Bloom (Ian West/PA) Expand

Katy Perry has posted a selfie in postnatal underwear just days after having her baby.

The Smile singer had Daisy Dove, her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, a day before the release of her latest album.

Perry, 35, posted a picture of herself getting ready for Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Katy Perry (Instagram Stories/Katy Perry) Expand

Close

She wrote beside the photo showing her nursing bra: “Hair and make-up by exhaustion.”

Smile includes the singles Daisies, Harleys In Hawaii and Never Really Over, which was inspired by her relationship with Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Bloom, 43.

The VMAs did not have a live audience this year, with stars who performed in person walking a socially distanced red carpet.

