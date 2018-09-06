Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop ordered to pay €125k over 'unsubstantiated claims' about vaginal eggs

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop has agreed to pay $145,000 (€125,000) over its claims about vaginal eggs.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop has agreed to pay $145,000 (€125,000) over its claims about vaginal eggs.

The 45-year-old star's company will fork out the fee in civil penalties after a consumer protection complaint by the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force (FDMD) alleged Goop "made unsubstantiated claims" about three products, the Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg, and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, "that were not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence".

According to The Orange County District Attorney's office - part of the FDMD - Goop advertised that the Jade and Rose Quartz eggs could "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control", and said the Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend could "help prevent depression".

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in a statement: "It's important to hold companies accountable for unsubstantiated claims, especially when the claims have the potential to affect women's health."

Goop - which sells vitamins and dietary supplements - is also barred from "making any claims regarding the efficacy of its products without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence".

A company statement read: "While Goop believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle this matter quickly and amicably.

"This settlement does not indicate any liability on Goop's part. While the company has not received any complaints regarding these product claims, it is happy to fully refund any Goop customer who has purchased any of the challenged products."

Goop - which was founded by the Hollywood star in 2008 - has promised to refund the full purchase price to customers who purchased the Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg, and/ or Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend on or between January 12, 2017 and August 31, 2017, and who request a refund.

Erica Moore, chief financial officer, added: "Goop provides a forum for practitioners to present their views and experiences with various products like the jade egg.

"The law, though, sometimes views statements like this as advertising claims, which are subject to various legal requirements.

"The Task Force assisted us in applying those laws to the content we published, and we appreciate their guidance in this matter as we move from a pioneer in this space to an established wellness authority."

Online Editors