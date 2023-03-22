| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Gwyneth Paltrow’s claim that fellow skier crashed into her not plausible, trial told

Gwyneth Paltrow in the courtroom in Park City, Utah. Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Expand

Close

Gwyneth Paltrow in the courtroom in Park City, Utah. Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Gwyneth Paltrow in the courtroom in Park City, Utah. Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Gwyneth Paltrow in the courtroom in Park City, Utah. Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Mike Bedigan

The injuries sustained by a man who collided with Gwyneth Paltrow on a ski slope could not "plausibly" have been caused by him crashing into her, a US court has heard.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson showed "typical hallmarks" of a traumatic brain injury and "deteriorated abruptly" following the 2016 incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Most Watched

Privacy