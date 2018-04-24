Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 24 April 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow was literally glowing in a shimmering mini-dress at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere
Premiere of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 23/04/2018 - Actress Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Olsen (L) and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Scarlett Johansson (L) and Colin Jost attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney)
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the World Premiere of the film 'Avengers: Infinity War' in Hollywood, California on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Evangeline Lilly arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
The alkaline diet and vagina steaming seems to be working a treat, because Gwyneth Paltrow looks better than ever.

The 44-year-old actress was literally glowing last night as she sashayed down the red carpet for the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles, stealing the show from the franchise's superhero stars like Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) in a black caped jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and even her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Paltrow's Pepper Potts character mightn't have any superpowers, but the Oscar-winning actress is a red carpet veteran and knows better than anyone how to ensure the world's press keep their gaze fixed firmly on her.

The mother-of-two, who recently celebrated her engagement to Brad Falchuk, was the hands-down best dressed in a shimmering Retrofete mini-dress and Jimmy Choo gold heels. Paltrow is famously strict when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including sticking to a macrobiotic diet, drinking several litres of water per day and using a zinc sunscreen, which she wears every day.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

Monday night's star-studded red carpet was an opportunity for Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) to make her red carpet debut with boyfriend of nearly one year, Colin Jost. Scarlett opted for a silver sequin Erdem dress as she arrived arm in arm with her other half, who stars on Saturday Night Live.

Oscar winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) went for simple elegance in a white dress, Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne) chose a plunging orange semi-sheer jumpsuit and Zoe Saldana turned heads in a monochrome jumpsuit with bow detail.

Evangeline Lilly arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Check out all the pictures from the premiere, here:

Sophie Hunter (L) and actor Benedict Cumberbatch attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Elizabeth Olsen (L) and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Brie Larson arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Evangeline Lilly arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly arrive at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Olsen (L) and Josh Brolin attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)
Raven-Symone attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney)
Danai Gurira attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Angela Bassett attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Scarlett Johansson (L) and Colin Jost attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)
Zoe Saldana attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Paul Bettany (L) and Jennifer Connelly attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)
Paul Rudd attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Robert Downey Jr. attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Zoe Saldana attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Paul Bettany (L) and Jennifer Connelly attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)
Bradley Cooper attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Scarlett Johansson attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Chris Pratt attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Scarlett Johansson (L) and Colin Jost attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Evangeline Lilly attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

