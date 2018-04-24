Gwyneth Paltrow was literally glowing in a shimmering mini-dress at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere
The alkaline diet and vagina steaming seems to be working a treat, because Gwyneth Paltrow looks better than ever.
The 44-year-old actress was literally glowing last night as she sashayed down the red carpet for the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles, stealing the show from the franchise's superhero stars like Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) in a black caped jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and even her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.
Paltrow's Pepper Potts character mightn't have any superpowers, but the Oscar-winning actress is a red carpet veteran and knows better than anyone how to ensure the world's press keep their gaze fixed firmly on her.
The mother-of-two, who recently celebrated her engagement to Brad Falchuk, was the hands-down best dressed in a shimmering Retrofete mini-dress and Jimmy Choo gold heels. Paltrow is famously strict when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including sticking to a macrobiotic diet, drinking several litres of water per day and using a zinc sunscreen, which she wears every day.
Monday night's star-studded red carpet was an opportunity for Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) to make her red carpet debut with boyfriend of nearly one year, Colin Jost. Scarlett opted for a silver sequin Erdem dress as she arrived arm in arm with her other half, who stars on Saturday Night Live.
Oscar winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) went for simple elegance in a white dress, Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne) chose a plunging orange semi-sheer jumpsuit and Zoe Saldana turned heads in a monochrome jumpsuit with bow detail.
Check out all the pictures from the premiere, here:
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Intimately private' Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen make rare red carpet appearance
- 'We feel like the luckiest people on the planet' - Gwyneth Paltrow thanks A-list pals after lavish 'engagement party'
- Heavenly home from home: How Airbnb's new luxury 'Plus' rentals could change the honeymoon game
- 'I think I'm too old to have a big wedding' - Gwyneth Paltrow reveals plans for 'dialled back' wedding to fiancé Brad Falchuk
- Jamie Dornan on losing his mother at 16: 'You are never over it'
- From crazy love to heartache for Van Morrison and Michelle Rocca - the art of celebrity divorce