Gwyneth Paltrow was literally glowing in a shimmering mini-dress at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere

The 44-year-old actress was literally glowing last night as she sashayed down the red carpet for the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles, stealing the show from the franchise's superhero stars like Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) in a black caped jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and even her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Paltrow's Pepper Potts character mightn't have any superpowers, but the Oscar-winning actress is a red carpet veteran and knows better than anyone how to ensure the world's press keep their gaze fixed firmly on her.

The mother-of-two, who recently celebrated her engagement to Brad Falchuk, was the hands-down best dressed in a shimmering Retrofete mini-dress and Jimmy Choo gold heels. Paltrow is famously strict when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including sticking to a macrobiotic diet, drinking several litres of water per day and using a zinc sunscreen, which she wears every day.