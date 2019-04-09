Gwyneth Paltrow said she is “so proud of the man you already are” while wishing son Moses Martin a happy birthday.

Gwyneth Paltrow said she is “so proud of the man you already are” while wishing son Moses Martin a happy birthday.

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘so proud’ as she wishes son Moses a happy 13th birthday

Moses, one of Paltrow’s two children with former husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, celebrated turning 13 on Monday.

Hollywood actress Paltrow marked the occasion with a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of Moses riding a snowboard.

It was captioned: “Happy birthday my #mosesmartin I simply cannot believe you are THIRTEEN.

“I am so proud of the man you already are. You steal my heart everyday.”

Paltrow, 46, and Martin, 42, got married in 2003 and are also parents to 14-year-old daughter Apple.

The couple announced their split in 2013 and in a now-infamous statement said they were “consciously uncoupling”.

Both have since moved on, with Paltrow marrying TV producer Brad Falchuk last year and Martin dating actress Dakota Johnson.

Press Association