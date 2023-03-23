| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash caused man to lose his love of life, US court told

The accident ‘completely changed’ Terry Sanderson’s life with injuries that were likely to be ‘long-standing’, jurors were told on Thursday.

Gwyneth Paltrow denies causing the ski crash (Rick Bowmer/poll/AP) Expand

Close

Gwyneth Paltrow denies causing the ski crash (Rick Bowmer/poll/AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow denies causing the ski crash (Rick Bowmer/poll/AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow denies causing the ski crash (Rick Bowmer/poll/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2016 ski crash caused a man to “pretty much” lose his love of life, a US court has heard.

The accident “completely changed” Terry Sanderson’s life, with injuries that were likely to be “long-standing”, jurors were told on Thursday.

Most Watched

Privacy