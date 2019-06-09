Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how living part-time with husband Brad Falchuk works for blended family

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed why she only lives with husband Brad Falchuk part-time.

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed why she only lives with husband Brad Falchuk part-time.

The 46-year-old actress has been married to Glee co-creator Falchuk (48) for seven months, but they spend just four nights a week together at Paltrow's house.

Falchuk spends the other three nights with his children, Brody and Isabella, who she shares with his first wife, Suzanne Bukinik.

Gwyneth says the arrangement suits them perfectly and that her married friends also believe it's the perfect set up.

Photo via Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram | Photo by Maya Meyers photography

"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she told The Sunday Times Style magazine.

Gwyneth's intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm, has also given the arrangement a thumbs-up, believing it gives "polarity" to their marriage.

Modern family: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and uncool Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

The Goop founder also spoke about the "family honeymoon" they took to the Maldives at Christmas, during which they were accompanied by all their children, and Gwyneth's ex-husband Chris Martin and his partner Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth and Chris were married for ten yeras and have two children, Moses and Apple.

"Chris is family and Brad and he, they're like, totally friends," she said of the honeymoon.

Speaking about Dakota she added that she is a "fantastic woman" and said, "I adore her".

Read more: Are Irish men ready to be Gooped by Gwyneth Paltrow?

Gwyneth, the ex factor and the art of co-mingling - can you really be friends with your ex's new partner?

Online Editors