Gwyneth Paltrow reveals follow-up to Goop’s 'vagina' candle called 'This Smells Like My Orgasm'

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the follow-up to her “vagina” candle is called This Smells Like My Orgasm.

The actress and lifestyle guru raised eyebrows when announcing the This Smells Like My Vagina candle through her Goop brand in January.

She described the idea as being “punk rock and feminist” and it quickly sold out. Paltrow (47) unveiled the latest unusually-titled product during a remote appearance on a US chat show.

The This Smells Like My Orgasm candle is listed on the Goop website, though for the time being is only available to US customers, selling for 75 dollars (about €66).

The description states: “A fitting follow-up to that candle – you know the one – this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

Paltrow proudly showed off the candle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the host it “might be more for you, to give to your wife”.

The candle comes in a box embossed with fireworks. Elsewhere during the interview, proud mother Paltrow discussed Apple (16) and Moses (14) her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Moses made a brief appearance, sharing an update about his musical pursuits and revealing he is currently focused on playing the guitar.

Martin is the front man of chart-topping rock band Coldplay. And Paltrow revealed Apple, who celebrated her 16th birthday in May, has started driving.

“I think it’s good for them to learn early,” Paltrow said. “One time we were on a resort and in a golf cart and I let her sit in my lap and steer, so she’s been illegally operating motor vehicles all her life. So she’s ready to roll.”

Paltrow starred in The Goop Lab, a Netflix documentary series about her lifestyle and wellness brand.

Goop is often criticised by health professionals for making unsubstantiated health claims, such as the importance of vaginal steaming and the use of vaginal eggs.

In 2018 the lifestyle company paid out more than €100,000 in civil penalties over products including egg-shaped stones intended to be placed into the vagina to improve health.

Prosecutors in eight California counties announced the settlement after an investigation found some of Goop’s health claims were unfounded.

