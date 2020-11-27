Gwyneth Paltrow leads Thanksgiving messages with rare family picture

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare picture of her children on social media as she celebrated Thanksgiving.

The 48-year-old actress posted an Instagram message and picture of her alongside daughter Apple and son Moses.

She wrote: “On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life. Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art.”

Apple and Moses are her children with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple got married in 2003 and in 2013 announced they were “consciously uncoupling”, but have remained close since their split.

Paltrow has since re-married – in 2018 she and producer Brad Falchuk tied the knot in a ceremony in The Hamptons.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins shared a picture of herself and fiance Charlie McDowell with their dog.

She captioned it: “Beyond grateful for these two. Truly. After all the darkness and uncertainty this past year has brought, I’m eternally thankful for our little family and excited for all to come. Sending love and light to all of you guys today! Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving…”

Collins, who is the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, and director McDowell, the son of Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, became engaged in September.

British designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared a mocked-up picture of her family to celebrate the American holiday.

She captioned it: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today, from our family to yours! Together in spirit (and this picture) even though we can’t be together in person this year. We’re so grateful for all our amazing memories made in the USA and can’t wait to visit again (hopefully) very soon. Kisses from us all @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx”.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon thanked frontline workers as she shared a family picture.

She wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE. Reese”.

Friends star Courteney Cox posted a video in which she re-created one of her most famous scenes from the popular comedy series where her character, Monica, puts a turkey on her head.

Thanksgiving is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.

PA Media