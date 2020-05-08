Gwyneth Paltrow jokes Elon Musk beat her to ‘most controversial baby name’

Gwyneth Paltrow has joked that Elon Musk and Grimes have “beat” her in choosing the “most controversial baby name”.

Tesla co-founder Musk and Canadian singer Grimes revealed this week that their newborn son is named X æ A-12.

Actress Paltrow and her former husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have a daughter together named Apple.

Commenting on a magazine’s post about the naming of X æ A-12, Paltrow wrote: “Chris Martin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said this week that the unusual name refers to the couple’s favourite aircraft and the elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence.

Paltrow has previously explained the reason she chose her daughter’s name to Oprah Winfrey, saying that it “sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me”.

She added: “You know, apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely and clean.”

PA Media