Gwyneth Paltrow causing ski collision is most likely scenario, US court told

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow over the 2016 incident, in which he suffered several broken ribs and a severe concussion.

Gwyneth Paltrow causing ski collision is most likely scenario, US court told (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Gwyneth Paltrow causing ski collision is most likely scenario, US court told (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gwyneth Paltrow colliding with a man from behind on a ski slope and falling on top of him is the “only scenario” that would explain his injuries, a US court has heard.

Terry Sanderson provided “a cushion” for the Oscar-winning actress during the incident at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016, jurors were told.

