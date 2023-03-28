| 12.1°C Dublin

Gwyenth Paltrow’s version of ski crash ‘consistent with laws of physics’, courts hears

Mike Bedigan

Gwyenth Paltrow's version of events in her 2016 ski crash is "consistent with the laws of physics", a US court has heard.

Biochemical engineer Dr Irving Scher disputed evidence from previous witnesses, claiming their analysis had been miscalculated and he could not get other scenarios "to work".

