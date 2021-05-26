One half of twin pop duo Jedward has told fans that he was visited by spirits after his hospital visit.

Edward Grimes was rushed to hospital over the weekend for emergency surgery to remove his appendix, which he described as a “scary and life threatening situation.”

Following his discharge on Monday, the 29-year-old shared that he was visited by what he believes to be his dead relatives, welcoming him back after his surgery.

He took to social media to tell fans about his paranormal experience and described the feelings of “calm and love” that he experienced.

The former Eurovision sensation wrote: “I’m back home and I’ve seen two white spirit auras radiating energy in my room. Honestly think it’s past family members welcoming me back.

“I’m not an expert in the area but I know the energy I felt and it was very present. This has happened in the past in two other locations so I know what I’m seeing.”

Edward described seeing “almost a glow of energy radiating a pulsing effect” and added that he felt “this sense of calm and love surrounding” him.

He admitted that he had been sceptical of other people’s paranormal sightings in the past until he had experienced the presence of spirits himself.

“You aren’t alone, there [are] guardian angels or energies around us all,” the Lucan native added.

Edward documented his hospital stay on Jedward’s social media accounts and joked that it was such an eventful few days that he may write a book chapter about it someday.

“The most insane hospital trip of my life... Had the kindest caring soul next to me. Met someone else who I could marry someday,” he said.

“Had such an eventful time like it’s gonna be a chapter in a book someday or just in my thoughts.

“But I’ve experienced so much emotions in the last 48hrs. The warmest kindest energy,” Edward added.

