Grimes says she suffered a panic attack following Elon Musk’s SNL appearance

Singer Grimes said she suffered a panic attack after appearing with billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk on comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Grimes, 33, made a cameo on the programme as Princess Peach during a courtroom spoof of the Super Mario video games.

Tesla boss Musk, 49, had been a controversial pick as host.

Grimes has now shared pictures from the episode to Instagram, showing her posing with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

And she revealed she was taken to hospital after suffering a panic attack.

Canadian star Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, wrote: “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh (to be honest) was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.

“But nonetheless – wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologise in advance) but he killed it.”

Wario was my fav haha 👀 https://t.co/TNjn3meLVJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

The Saturday Night Live debut of technology entrepreneur Musk, boss of electric car manufacturer Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, had been eagerly awaited.

Musk revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome while hosting the programme and poked fun at his eccentric social media presence.

He said: “To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say ‘I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship, did you also think I was going to be a chill, normal dude?’”

Musk and Grimes raised eyebrows last year when they welcomed their first child, a son, and announced his name was X æ A-Xii.

Musk joked: “It’s pronounced cat running across keyboard.”

