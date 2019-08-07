'Gregmania' hits Shannon Airport as Love Island winner returns home - and reveals plans for Amber's upcoming visit

Forget Beatlemania, at Shannon Airport today, it was a it was a serious case of Gregmania.

Forget Beatlemania, at Shannon Airport today, it was a it was a serious case of Gregmania.

Ireland's first-ever Love Island winner Greg O'Shea arrived in to a hero's welcome and the rugby player tackled a scrum of a different sort.

An estimated 500 fans had queued up from early this morning just to get a glimpse of the newest reality star and lifted the roof with their cheers as he strolled back into the Arrivals lounge shortly before noon today.

And he exclusively told Independent.ie that it was a "bizarre" feeling to be suddenly thrust into the UK and Irish limelight and that he put his whole win down to being a normal Irish lad.

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea back home at Shannon Airport. Picture: Kyran O'Brien

"I didn't even realise this many people were watching the show. I thought just my agent and my family would be here and this amount of support, it's amazing. You feel so loved," he said.

"It's been great to get out from the villa and the intense environment in there and just be with Amber and go for a cup of tea here and there.

"We can't wait to get her here to be honest."

He said that the Newcastle co-winner would be making her first trip to Ireland "very soon" but he couldn't confirm the exact dates yet.

"She wants to come over very, very soon," he said.

Now that he's home, he said that he plans to spend his £25,000 win on simple things like taking his parents out to dinner and he wants to invest the rest.

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea back home at Shannon Airport. Picture: Kyran O'Brien

Asked what he thinks clinched the win for him, he replied: "I think it's the experience that Amber had and it just worked out, the timing, me coming in and just being myself and I think people picked up on that. And thankfully, we won it."

He added that he had availed of the after-care programme that comes with exiting the show.

"ITV are incredible with things like that. I got the aftercare," he said.

However, he's adamant that he won't let his win change his life and he plans to return to the Rugby 7's later this month and also resume his solicitor training.

"Being an Irish lad, you just take things in your stride. I'm not going to forget about my life just because I won Love Island," he said.

However, he is putting a planned surgery on the long-finger for now as the strapping Irishman reckons that it's the "worst time ever to get your face chopped up."

‘Love Island’ winners Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill. Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/REX

His proud father Niall O'Shea said that he and mum Carol were just "keen to get home home."

"I don't think anyone expected what happened here today. We just thought we would come in under the radar, bring him in, get him home and get settled.

"He is just keen to get home and get back to normal life. He was saying he hasn't been sleeping well, hasn't been eating properly and hasn't been able to

train."

He described Amber as a "lovely girl" who he thought would fit in very well in Limerick.

"We have met her parents, when we first went into the villa for 20 minutes or 30 minutes," he said.

"Then we spent a lot of time with them Friday and Saturday. Her father is a very funny man. He is so much fun and her mother is a beautiful woman.

She is a lovely girl.

And he said that he felt that his son had his head well screwed when it came to dealing with the after-math of the show.

"I was more concerned about the show and the impact that the show might’ve had on him but he’ll tell you himself he got through it. ITV have been superb in terms of how they manage him," he continued.

"We come home from France on the Monday and then we got a shot of him going in on the Sunday and the phone started hopping."

Asked if he was worried about Greg getting a big head, he quipped: "Ah some would say he had it already! Ah no he’s not. He’s always been very laid back.

"And part of his has been the journey he has been with rugby and injuries and stuff. I think injuries bring you back down to earth. That is the way he is. He’s very grounded."

Online Editors