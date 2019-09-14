'Greg and I are just friends - Love Island's Maura

Maura Higgins has denied there is any 'chemistry' between her and her Love Island's Greg O'Shea.

Fans of the TV show has speculated about the pair's relationship after they were spotted enjoying a night out following their appearance on the Late Late Show.

But Maura has insisted they are just good friends. "It's 2019. Just because I am photographed, doesn't mean I am flirting or sleeping with him.

"If I was photographed with a girl nothing would be said about it. It's a bit ridiculous. I'm with Curtis, as everyone knows, and Greg is a friend."

Asked if things had become awkward between herself and Amber in recent days she replied: "No not at all."

"Greg is a friend and did nothing wrong. Greg is a friend of mine from the villa. There's nothing more to say," she told the Irish Sun.

Maura and Greg have yet to 'make their relationship official'. Instead they are taking things slowly.

"Just because people pressure you into labelling something doesn't mean you have to do something you don't want to. We're on the same page and taking things slow. I don't want to rush anything.

"I wouldn't have before Love Island, so why do it now. We're happy with how things are going."

Online Editors