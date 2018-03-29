Greek archaeologists prevent BBC filming Le Carre adaptation at Poseidon temple

Lefteris Kretsos, general secretary for media and communication, said the decision by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) to reject the BBC’s request to film part of The Little Drummer Girl in Sounion “highlights once again the issues we have as a country”.

The rejection comes barely three days after the government announced incentives to attract film productions to cash-strapped Greece.

Filming at Greek archaeological sites, whether for commercial productions or news reporting, requires a permit from archaeologists that is often near impossible and very costly to obtain.